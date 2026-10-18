Alejandro Davidovich Fokina scripts record with maiden Masters 1000 title
What's the story
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina scripted history after winning the Rolex Shanghai Masters on October 18. The 27-year-old Spaniard defeated fellow countryman Rafael Jodar in a thrilling final, winning 1-6, 7-6(5), 6-4 at Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena. This victory marked Davidovich Fokina's first ATP Masters 1000 trophy and his third overall on the ATP Tour. Here are the key stats.
Final
How the final panned out
Jodar dominated early, sealing the first set 6-1. He also earned an early break in the second.
However, Davidovich Fokina bounced back fiercely, saving multiple break points to snatch the second set 7-6(5) in a tense tiebreak.
In the decider, Jodar struggled with a thigh injury. Davidovich Fokina broke twice and sealed the championship 6-4.
While Jodar served 12 aces, Davidovich Fokina had a win percentage of 75 on his first serve.
Title
Third title this year
As mentioned, Davidovich Fokina claimed his maiden Masters 1000 title. This was also the third title of his career, having won in Chengdu and Mallorca earlier this year.
Notably, the Spaniard had lost his first five tour-level finals, including his only previous Masters 1000 final in Monte-Carlo (2022).
Davidovich Fokina is now 191-161 on the ATP Tour.
Journey
Comeback wins in semi-final and final
According to Opta, Davidovich Fokina became the fourth player to win a maiden ATP Masters 1000 title through comeback wins in the semi-final and final.
He joined the likes of Michael Chang (Toronto 1990), Thomas Johansson (Montreal 1999), and Andrey Rublev (Monte Carlo 2023).
Notably, the Spaniard defeated Alexander Zverev 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 in the semi-final.
Information
The wait ends!
As per Opta, Davidovich Fokina won a maiden ATP Masters 1000 trophy in his 49th main draw appearance, the most of any player since Borna Coric (49) in Cincinnati in 2022.