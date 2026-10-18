Alejandro Davidovich Fokina scripts record with maiden Masters 1000 title

Jodar dominated early, sealing the first set 6-1. He also earned an early break in the second.

However, Davidovich Fokina bounced back fiercely, saving multiple break points to snatch the second set 7-6(5) in a tense tiebreak.

In the decider, Jodar struggled with a thigh injury. Davidovich Fokina broke twice and sealed the championship 6-4.

While Jodar served 12 aces, Davidovich Fokina had a win percentage of 75 on his first serve.