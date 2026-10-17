Chaminda Vaas appointed DC's fast bowling coach for IPL 2027
What's the story
Former Sri Lankan all-rounder Chaminda Vaas has been appointed as the fast bowling coach of Delhi Capitals for the 2027 IPL season. This will be his first coaching stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Vaas, one of Sri Lanka's greatest bowlers with 355 Test wickets and 400 ODI scalps, will join a revamped backroom staff led by head coach Sourav Ganguly.
Staff changes
Munaf Patel was the bowling coach
Vaas takes over from Munaf Patel, who was the team's bowling coach for the last two seasons.
The franchise announced his appointment via a social media video, confirming earlier reports of his joining.
During his playing career, Vaas was known for his ability to swing the ball and trouble batters.
He will now share this expertise with a DC squad that includes Indian pacers Mukesh Kumar and Aquib Nabi.
Career highlights
Vaas had a stellar international career
Vaas had an illustrious international career, representing Sri Lanka in 111 Tests and 322 ODIs.
He took 355 and 400 wickets in these two formats, respectively.
Notably, he was instrumental in Sri Lanka's title win in the 1996 ODI World Cup.
His best bowling figures came against Zimbabwe in 2001 when he took eight wickets for just 19 runs, still the best bowling figures by a male cricketer in ODIs.
Coaching journey
Coaching experience in the international arena
After retiring, Vaas worked extensively with the Sri Lankan team as their bowling coach from 2013 to 2015.
He has also held other coaching and consultancy roles with different international teams.
These include working with New Zealand fast bowlers during their 2012 tour of Sri Lanka and Ireland's squad ahead of the 2016 T20 World Cup.
Most recently, he was appointed head coach of Kandy Royals for LPL 2026.
Past experience
Vaas has played for Deccan Chargers in IPL
Vaas has also played in the IPL, representing the now-defunct Deccan Chargers from 2008-10.
He took 18 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 7.55 during his time with the franchise.
His appointment comes as part of a revamped DC coaching setup after two disappointing seasons under Hemang Badani.
Along with Ganguly and Singh, Amit Mishra is also expected to join as spin bowling coach (not confirmed yet).