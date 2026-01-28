Devon Conway goes past 7,000 runs in T20 cricket: Stats 

Star New Zealand batter Devon Conway has become the latest member of the exclusive club of players with 7,000 runs in T20 cricket. The left-handed batter reached the milestone with his 11th run in the 4th T20I against hosts India at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Conway managed scores worth 0, 19 and 1 in the first three T20Is of this series.

Information A knock of 44 in the 4th T20I Conway scored a 23-ball 44 in the 1st T20I. He started on a watchful note before opening up. Conway hit four fours and three sixes (SR: 191.30). He shared a 100-run stand for the first wicket alongside Tim Seifert. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Conway.

Numbers Conway averages around 40 in the format Conway made his T20 debut in February 2011 and earned his maiden T20I cap in November 2020. As per ESPNcricinfo, the southpaw required 218 innings and 229 matches to complete the milestone. He has raced to 7,033 runs at 39.73. His impressive record includes two centuries and 55 fifties. 1,080 of his T20 runs have come in the Indian Premier League at 43.20.

