Dhananjaya de Silva steps down as SL Test captain: Details
What's the story
Dhananjaya de Silva has stepped down as the captain of Sri Lanka's Test side. He took over the reins in January 2024, but has now decided to hand over the leadership baton to a younger player. In a letter addressed to Sri Lanka's selection committee, De Silva said, "It's my genuine opinion that the mantle should go down to the next generation."
Continued commitment
De Silva confirms availability for selection
Despite stepping down from the captaincy, De Silva has confirmed his availability for selection as a player.
Ashley de Silva, the CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket, thanked Dhananjaya for his contributions to the team and wished him well for the rest of his career.
"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes him the very best for the remainder of his career and thanks him for the leadership he provided to our Test team," Ashley said.
Leadership legacy
De Silva led Sri Lanka in 18 Tests
During his tenure as captain, De Silva led the Lankans in 18 Tests after succeeding Dimuth Karunaratne.
Under his leadership, the team won seven matches.
As the leader, he scored 1,130 runs at an average of 36.45 and took nine wickets with a bowling average of 44.44.