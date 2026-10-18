Erling Haaland scripts Premier League history with this record
What's the story
Manchester City star striker Erling Haaland has set a new Premier League record by becoming the fastest player to score 100 non-penalty goals in the history of the competition. The Norwegian international achieved this milestone during City's 3-2 victory over Ipswich Town on Saturday. He scored two goals in the match, taking his tally to eight for the season and helping Man City secure their seventh win of the ongoing campaign.
Record breaker
Fastest to 100 non-penalty goals
Haaland reached the 100 non-penalty goals mark in just 139 matches, a feat no other player has matched in fewer appearances.
The striker has been a key player for Manchester City this season, scoring in six league matches so far.
Before his brace against Ipswich, he had also netted one goal each against Liverpool at Anfield and two against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park earlier this year.
Season tally
Haaland's goal tally in the ongoing Premier League season
In the ongoing 2026-27 Premier League season, Haaland has scored eight non-penalty goals.
His goals have come against various teams including Bournemouth (0), Crystal Palace (2), Coventry City (1), Manchester United (1), Sunderland (1), Liverpool (1), and Ipswich Town (2).
All these matches contributed to City's unbeaten run in the league under new manager Enzo Maresca.
Managerial debut
Enzo Maresca starts his Manchester City reign with 7 wins
Maresca, who took over from Pep Guardiola as Manchester City manager for the 2026-27 Premier League season, has made a perfect start with seven wins in as many matches.
He is the first manager in Premier League history to win each of his first seven matches.
This record-breaking start was further cemented by Haaland's stellar performance against Ipswich Town on Saturday.
Stats
Haaland is a machine
26-year-old Haaland has already bagged a staggering 174 goals for Manchester City in 208 matches.
120 of his goals have come in the Premier League.
He also scored 86 times for Borussia Dortmund from 89 matches.
He also scored 29 goals for RB Salzburg and 20 for Molde.
Haaland has also smashed a whopping 65 goals in international football for Norway and is their top scorer.