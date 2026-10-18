Sri Lanka's Eshan Malinga records his maiden ODI four-fer: Stats
What's the story
Pakistan racked up 305/10 (49.5 overs) against Sri Lanka in the ODI Tri-Series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The Men in Green were powered by an incredible ton from Salman Agha. However, they plunged from 279/5 in 44.6 overs to 305 in the death overs. Eshan Malinga picked up crucial wickets to restrict Pakistan, taking 4/46. These are now his best ODI returns.
Wickets
Malinga strikes at crucial junctures
Pakistan, asked to bat, had a patchy start, losing Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman to Dilshan Madushanka.
Babar Azam and Saad Baig then added a 74-run stand to steady the ship. Malinga then chipped in to remove the two in successive overs.
His next two wickets came off consecutive balls in the 48th over: Faheem Ashraf and Naseem Shah.
Malinga finished with 9.5-1-46-4.
Numbers
A look at his ODI numbers
As mentioned, Malinga recorded his maiden ODI four-fer, with his previous best returns being 3/35.
The Lankan seamer, who was impressive for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL), now has 10 wickets from 11 ODIs at an average of 38.4.
His tally includes an economy rate of 5.92.
Information
Malinga crosses 35 List A wickets
Overall, Malinga raced past 35 wickets in List A cricket. In 28 List A games, the Lankan bowler now has 36 scalps at a sub-36 average. His economy rate is under 7 (BBM: 5/49).