Sri Lanka's Eshan Malinga records his maiden ODI four-fer: Stats

Pakistan, asked to bat, had a patchy start, losing Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman to Dilshan Madushanka.

Babar Azam and Saad Baig then added a 74-run stand to steady the ship. Malinga then chipped in to remove the two in successive overs.

His next two wickets came off consecutive balls in the 48th over: Faheem Ashraf and Naseem Shah.

Malinga finished with 9.5-1-46-4.