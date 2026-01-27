Presenting fastest centuries in T20 World Cup history

The ICC T20 World Cup has witnessed some of the most remarkable batting performances across nine editions. While T20I cricket thrives on players' impact, only a handful have reached the three-figure mark in the ICC tournament. Ahead of the 2026 event scheduled in India and Sri Lanka, have a look at the fastest centuries in T20 World Cup history.

#1 Chris Gayle: 47 balls vs England, 2016, Mumbai In 2016, West Indies legend Chris Gayle became the first player to score multiple centuries in the T20 World Cup. He slammed a 47-ball ton against England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the fastest in T20 World Cup history. Gayle's unbeaten 100 off 48 balls (5 fours and 11 sixes) helped the Windies chase down 183 in 18.1 overs.

#2 Chris Gayle: 50 balls vs SA, 2007, Johannesburg Gayle, who occupies the second spot too, became the first-ever T20 World Cup centurion. He reached three figures in the very first match of the inaugural edition (2007). His 117 (57) powered WI to 205/6 against South Africa in Johannesburg. His 50-ball century had 7 fours and 10 sixes. However, the Proteas chased down the total with Herschelle Gibbs's 90*(55).

Advertisement