Nations League: France come from behind to beat Belgium 4-1

Despite Belgium's early possession, they were unable to score in the first 30 minutes. The patience finally paid off as Dodi Lukebakio found the net five minutes later.

This kept Zidane's men pushing for an equalizer after halftime.

After the hour mark, France brought in Cherki and Olise. Barely 13 minutes before full-time, Desire Doue struck the equalizer.

Cherki (81') gave France the much-needed lead, while Olise's twin strikes (88', 90'+1') sealed the deal.