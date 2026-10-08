CM's helicopter parked at Haryana stadium, athletes left without access

However, since Gurugram doesn't have a state or civil aviation ministry helipad, and parking at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi would have meant extra charges, the chopper was parked within the stadium premises, India Today reported.

When the channel reached out to the district sports officer in Gurugram for clarification on why athletes were denied access, the officer said that the operations of the facility are under the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).