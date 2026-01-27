Harry Brook scripts records with 57-ball ODI hundred vs SL
What's the story
England skipper Harry Brook was at his destructive best in the third and deciding ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo. The star batter put up a big-hitting exhibition and brought up his hundred off just 57 balls. This was his third ODI ton, and it indeed came at a crucial juncture. Here we look at his performance and stats.
Knock
A memorable knock from Brook
Batting first, England were well placed at 166/3 when Brook joined fellow centurion Joe Root (111*) in the middle. The duo rubbed salt on Sri Lanka's misery with a brilliant stand of 191 runs. Brook was the aggressor in the partnership as he went berserk toward the end. His brilliance meant England finished at a massive 357/3.
Stats
A look at Brook's ODI numbers
Brook hammered nine sixes and 11 fours en route to his 136* off just 66 deliveries. This was his third ODI hundred as he also boasts six fifties. This is also his career-best score. Across 38 games, he has raced to 1,354 runs while averaging 39.82. His strike rate is a brilliant 105.28. Playing his maiden series against SL, Brook finished with 192 runs.
DYK
Brook scripts these feats
Having completed his ton off 57 balls, Brook recorded the fourth-fastest ODI hundred against the Lankan team, as per ESPNcricinfo. He also scripted the joint-sixth fastest hundred for an Englishman, having gone par with Eoin Morgan.