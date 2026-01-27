Harry Brook scripts records with 57-ball ODI hundred vs SL

England skipper Harry Brook was at his destructive best in the third and deciding ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo. The star batter put up a big-hitting exhibition and brought up his hundred off just 57 balls. This was his third ODI ton, and it indeed came at a crucial juncture. Here we look at his performance and stats.

Knock A memorable knock from Brook Batting first, England were well placed at 166/3 when Brook joined fellow centurion Joe Root (111*) in the middle. The duo rubbed salt on Sri Lanka's misery with a brilliant stand of 191 runs. Brook was the aggressor in the partnership as he went berserk toward the end. His brilliance meant England finished at a massive 357/3.

Stats A look at Brook's ODI numbers Brook hammered nine sixes and 11 fours en route to his 136* off just 66 deliveries. This was his third ODI hundred as he also boasts six fifties. This is also his career-best score. Across 38 games, he has raced to 1,354 runs while averaging 39.82. His strike rate is a brilliant 105.28. Playing his maiden series against SL, Brook finished with 192 runs.

