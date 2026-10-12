Has Sanju Samson struggled in T20Is after World Cup heroics?

Despite being benched for India's first few games of the T20 WC, Samson made a strong comeback and recorded three successive 80-plus scores that helped India lift the title.

The opener made an unbeaten 97 in the virtual semi-final against West Indies.

He then made 89 in semi-final against England, and another 89 in final against New Zealand.

Samson overall finished with 321 runs across five innings to claim the Player-of-the-Tournament award (SR: 199.37).