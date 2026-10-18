Dissecting Jannik Sinner's dream run in 2026
What's the story
Jannik Sinner has confirmed that he is receiving treatment for his ongoing knee injury, bringing an early end to his 2026 season. The Italian tennis star's last appearance of the year was at Wimbledon in July, where he won the title. Despite the injury-curtailed season, Sinner had already achieved a lot in 2026 with six tour-level titles and an impressive record of 44 wins against just three losses. Here we look at his run in the season.
Record-breaking run
Five Masters 1000 titles in a season
Sinner's biggest achievement in 2026 came at the ATP Masters 1000 level.
He won the first five Masters 1000 events of the season - Indian Wells, Miami, Monte-Carlo, Madrid, and Rome - winning all matches while dropping just three sets.
With his victory in Rome, Sinner became the first player to win the first five Masters 1000 events in a season and only the second man after Novak Djokovic to achieve a Career Golden Masters.
Streak continuation
Other notable achievements in 2026
Sinner also set a record for the most consecutive sets won at this level, winning 37 in a row from the second round in Paris last year through the third round in Monte-Carlo this year.
The Italian currently has a 34-match winning streak at the Masters 1000 level, which is also a record.
He faced Carlos Alcaraz only once in 2026, beating him after he had already won his first two titles of the year, at Indian Wells and Miami.
Ranking resurgence
Sinner regains No. 1 ranking from Alcaraz
After his Monte-Carlo title match victory over Alcaraz, Sinner reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the PIF ATP Rankings from the Spaniard.
He had first lost the top ranking to Alcaraz after their 2025 US Open final but briefly regained it after winning at Rolex Paris Masters.
With his Monte-Carlo triumph, Sinner reclaimed the top spot, beginning his 67th week as world No. 1 in PIF ATP Rankings.
Major win
Second Wimbledon title and century of Grand Slam match wins
Sinner added a major title to his 2026 season at Wimbledon, where he beat Alexander Zverev in the final.
The victory marked Sinner's second Wimbledon title and fifth Grand Slam trophy overall.
He also became only the eighth active player to win 100 Grand Slam matches with this victory.
The Italian has now spent a total of 92 weeks at No. 1, placing him just behind Andre Agassi (ninth with 101 weeks) and Bjorn Borg (eighth with 109 weeks) on the all-time list for most weeks at No. 1.