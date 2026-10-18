Dissecting Jannik Sinner's dream run in 2026 

Sinner's biggest achievement in 2026 came at the ATP Masters 1000 level.

He won the first five Masters 1000 events of the season - Indian Wells, Miami, Monte-Carlo, Madrid, and Rome - winning all matches while dropping just three sets.

With his victory in Rome, Sinner became the first player to win the first five Masters 1000 events in a season and only the second man after Novak Djokovic to achieve a Career Golden Masters.