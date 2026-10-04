These unique records of Sachin Tendulkar might never be broken
What's the story
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest batsman to have graced the sport. Hailed as the "God of Cricket", Tendulkar redefined the art of batting in the 1990s with his immaculate strokeplay. In an illustrious career that spanned over two decades, the veteran batter went on to break several records. Take a look at his unique records that might never be broken.
Double
18,000 runs and 150 wickets
In 463 ODIs, Tendulkar hammered a record 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83.
Although Virat Kohli has already broken his century record and is after his run tally, he wouldn't achieve a unique double.
Tendulkar, whose blade used to single-handedly destroy the opposition, was also known to turn the tide with the ball.
The Master Blaster owns 154 wickets with 2 fifers in ODIs.
Streak
Most international tons against a team
According to Cricinfo, Tendulkar holds the record for smashing the most international centuries against a side. He hammered 20 tons against Australia across formats between 1991 and 2013.
While the legendary Don Bradman follows Tendulkar with 19 tons against England, the Master Blaster occupies the third spot.
Tendulkar also has 15-plus international tons (17) against Sri Lanka.
Boundaries
Most fours across formats
Tendulkar had nearly every shot in the book. His exquisite straight drives were a treat to watch.
According to Cricinfo, the former Indian opener accumulated 4,076-plus boundaries across formats. This includes a solitary T20I appearance.
In terms of international boundaries, Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara is a distant second (3,015).
Kohli, who follows Sangakkara with 2,798 fours, is unlikely to touch Tendulkar.