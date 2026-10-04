These unique records of Sachin Tendulkar might never be broken

In 463 ODIs, Tendulkar hammered a record 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83.

Although Virat Kohli has already broken his century record and is after his run tally, he wouldn't achieve a unique double.

Tendulkar, whose blade used to single-handedly destroy the opposition, was also known to turn the tide with the ball.

The Master Blaster owns 154 wickets with 2 fifers in ODIs.