India's 3 biggest ODI wins against West Indies (by runs)

India's biggest ODI win against West Indies came in 2018 at the iconic Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The Men in Blue won by 224 runs after hammering 377/5. Rohit Sharma led the charge with a staggering 162 off 137 balls, while Ambati Rayudu also scored a ton.

Later, Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav shared six wickets as Afghanistan perished for 153.