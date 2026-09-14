India's 3 biggest ODI wins against West Indies (by runs)
What's the story
After the three-match away T20I series against Afghanistan, India will host West Indies for a white-ball leg. It will begin with an ODI series with matches on September 27, 30, and October 3 in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, and New Chandigarh, respectively. Ahead of the three-match series, have a look at India's biggest wins over the Windies in the format (by runs).
#1
224 runs in Brabourne, 2018
India's biggest ODI win against West Indies came in 2018 at the iconic Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
The Men in Blue won by 224 runs after hammering 377/5. Rohit Sharma led the charge with a staggering 162 off 137 balls, while Ambati Rayudu also scored a ton.
Later, Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav shared six wickets as Afghanistan perished for 153.
#2
200 runs in Tarouba, 2023
India claimed a similar win over the Windies in 2023, this time in the Caribbean.
In 50 overs, the Men in Blue racked up 351/5, riding on solid knocks from Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, and Hardik Pandya.
The WI's chase never got going as the hosts were bowled out for 35.3. Shradul Thakur took five wickets.
#3
160 runs in Vadodara, 2007
It was the 4th ODI of WI's 2007 tour to India, and the hosts gave a hammering.
The Men in Blue, led by Rahul Dravid, slammed 341/3 in 50 overs. Sourav Ganguly and Dravid scored half-centuries, while Sachin Tendulkar shone with a ton.
The Brian Lara-led WI managed only 181 in 41.4 overs. A concerted bowling effort bolstered India.