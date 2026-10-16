Decoding Team India's T20I record at M Chinnaswamy Stadium
What's the story
The iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has been a key venue for international cricket matches, including T20Is. The stadium is known for its short boundaries that provide an advantage to batsmen. Team India has played eight T20I matches at this venue over the years, with a mixed record. As the Men in Blue gear up to take on West Indies in the fifth and deciding T20I of the series, let's look at India's record at the venue.
Stats
Four wins across seven games
One of India's eight T20Is in Bengaluru got washed out due to rain, as per Cricinfo.
The Men in Blue have recorded four wins and three defeats in the remaining matches.
One of the wins came via a dual Super Over.
Though India are yet to play against WI at this venue, the latter has played a match here - against Sri Lanka in the 2016 T20 World Cup.
West Indies won that contest by seven wickets.
Record score
The iconic double Super Over
India's highest T20I total at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is an impressive 212/4 in 20 overs.
This record was set against Afghanistan in January 2024.
The match also saw Rohit Sharma score a stunning century, making it one of the most memorable games in India's T20I history.
However, this game ended in a draw, and its fate was decided by not one by two Super Overs.
The Men in Blue eventually won this historic game.
Personal best
Most runs for India in T20Is at this venue
Rohit Sharma has scored the most runs in T20Is at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
He has amassed a total of 150 runs in four matches, averaging 50 with a strike rate of 157.89.
His 121 off just 69 balls in the aforementioned Afghanistan match remains the highest individual score here.
Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker here, having taken six wickets in three matches, with his best bowling figures being an impressive 6/25 against England in February 2017.
Conditions
Rain in Bengaluru could play spoilsport
The M Chinnaswamy Stadium is known for its batting-friendly pitches and small boundary dimensions.
However, the weather forecast for the fifth IND-WI T20I doesn't look promising, with rain interruptions likely.
Owing to the same, the toss-winning skipper must elect to field first.
One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on the JioHotstar app/website (7:00pm IST).