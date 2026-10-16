Decoding Team India's T20I record at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

One of India's eight T20Is in Bengaluru got washed out due to rain, as per Cricinfo.

The Men in Blue have recorded four wins and three defeats in the remaining matches.

One of the wins came via a dual Super Over.

Though India are yet to play against WI at this venue, the latter has played a match here - against Sri Lanka in the 2016 T20 World Cup.

West Indies won that contest by seven wickets.