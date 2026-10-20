Have India won a T20I series in New Zealand? Stats

India has played four T20I series in New Zealand, winning two and losing the other two.

The losses came in 2009 and 2009, by a margin of 2-0 and 2-1, respectively.

Among India's most memorable series wins in New Zealand across formats came in 2020, when the Virat Kohli-led side routed the Kiwis 5-0. This included two Super-Over finishes.

India also won their last T20I series in New Zealand in 2022 (1-0).