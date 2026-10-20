Have India won a T20I series in New Zealand? Stats
What's the story
India are gearing up for a five-match T20I series against hosts New Zealand, starting October 22. The iconic Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host the series opener. Despite the challenging conditions in New Zealand, India have fared well on their previous tours. Their last tour, in the 2022/23 season, resulted in a 1-0 victory for the Men in Blue. Here are the key stats.
Series record
India's record in New Zealand
India has played four T20I series in New Zealand, winning two and losing the other two.
The losses came in 2009 and 2009, by a margin of 2-0 and 2-1, respectively.
Among India's most memorable series wins in New Zealand across formats came in 2020, when the Virat Kohli-led side routed the Kiwis 5-0. This included two Super-Over finishes.
India also won their last T20I series in New Zealand in 2022 (1-0).
Home advantage
India's dominance in home T20I series against New Zealand
It is worth noting that India managed to win only one of their first five T20Is in New Zealand.
The Men in Blue now lead the overall T20I head-to-head record 7-4 across 12 matches. One of the fixtures from the 2022 series was tied with the DLS method.
Notably, India lost the toss in eight of those matches.
Match statistics
Overall head-to-head record
Overall, India and New Zealand have clashed in 31 completed T20Is, with India winning 19. NZ have prevailed in 11 encounters (1 tied).
In India, the Men in Blue have a 12-5 win-loss record. The two teams also met at neutral venues twice, both times with New Zealand emerging victorious.
Earlier this year, India defeated New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup final.
Performers
A look at top performers
Suryakumar Yadav, previously axed as T20I captain, is the leading run-scorer in India-New Zealand T20Is. Only Suryakumar and Rohit Sharma have 500-plus runs in this regard.
For New Zealand, Tim Seifert has the most T20I runs against India (477).
Notably, Abhishek Sharma has a strike rate of 248.93 against the Kiwis.
Meanwhile, Ish Sodhi tops the wicket column in the India-NZ T20Is (30). Jasprit Bumrah (20) has the most T20I wickets for India against NZ.