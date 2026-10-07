India's Tanmay Baloda becomes first with this Youth Test record

On Day 1, Baloda's impressive bowling figures of 6/32 helped India U-19 bowl out Australia U-19 for 174.

He then took another eight wickets in the second innings, ending with match figures of 14/73.

This is not just a new record for Youth Tests but also the best-ever match figures in this format.

The previous record was held by New Zealand's Tim Southee (12/92 vs India U-19, 2006-07).