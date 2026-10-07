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Home / News / Sports News / India's Tanmay Baloda becomes first with this Youth Test record
India's Tanmay Baloda becomes first with this Youth Test record
Baloda's 14 wickets helped India U-19 beat Australia U-19

India's Tanmay Baloda becomes first with this Youth Test record

By Parth Dhall
Oct 07, 2026
04:20 pm
What's the story

In a remarkable feat, India's left-arm spinner Tanmay Baloda has become the first bowler to claim 14 wickets in a Youth Test match, according to Wisden. The record-breaking achievement came during the second Youth Test against Australia Under-19 in Ahmedabad. Baloda's exceptional bowling performance helped India U-19 rout Australia U-19 2-0 in the two-match series. Here are further details.

Match details

Best-ever match figures in Youth Tests

On Day 1, Baloda's impressive bowling figures of 6/32 helped India U-19 bowl out Australia U-19 for 174.

He then took another eight wickets in the second innings, ending with match figures of 14/73.

This is not just a new record for Youth Tests but also the best-ever match figures in this format.

The previous record was held by New Zealand's Tim Southee (12/92 vs India U-19, 2006-07).

Bowling records

Baloda's record-breaking performance

Baloda's second-innings figures of 8/41 are also the third-best in Youth Tests, according to Wisden.

India's Ashish Winston Zaidi holds the top spot, having taken 9/57 against Pakistan U-19 in Kanpur during the 1989/90 season.

He is followed by S Vidyut, who took 8/38 against England U-19 in the 2000/01 season.

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Victory

India beat Australia by 10 wickets

India U-19 responded to Australia's first innings with 315, thanks to half-centuries from captain Yashbardhan Chauhan (52) and wicket-keeper Abhipray Biswas (73).

In the second innings, Baloda opened the bowling attack and quickly reduced Australia U19 to 26/3.

Although Blake Cattle (63) made an effort to avoid an innings defeat for Australia (151), India chased down the target of 11 in just five balls.

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