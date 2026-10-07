India's Tanmay Baloda becomes first with this Youth Test record
What's the story
In a remarkable feat, India's left-arm spinner Tanmay Baloda has become the first bowler to claim 14 wickets in a Youth Test match, according to Wisden. The record-breaking achievement came during the second Youth Test against Australia Under-19 in Ahmedabad. Baloda's exceptional bowling performance helped India U-19 rout Australia U-19 2-0 in the two-match series. Here are further details.
Match details
Best-ever match figures in Youth Tests
On Day 1, Baloda's impressive bowling figures of 6/32 helped India U-19 bowl out Australia U-19 for 174.
He then took another eight wickets in the second innings, ending with match figures of 14/73.
This is not just a new record for Youth Tests but also the best-ever match figures in this format.
The previous record was held by New Zealand's Tim Southee (12/92 vs India U-19, 2006-07).
Bowling records
Baloda's record-breaking performance
Baloda's second-innings figures of 8/41 are also the third-best in Youth Tests, according to Wisden.
India's Ashish Winston Zaidi holds the top spot, having taken 9/57 against Pakistan U-19 in Kanpur during the 1989/90 season.
He is followed by S Vidyut, who took 8/38 against England U-19 in the 2000/01 season.
Victory
India beat Australia by 10 wickets
India U-19 responded to Australia's first innings with 315, thanks to half-centuries from captain Yashbardhan Chauhan (52) and wicket-keeper Abhipray Biswas (73).
In the second innings, Baloda opened the bowling attack and quickly reduced Australia U19 to 26/3.
Although Blake Cattle (63) made an effort to avoid an innings defeat for Australia (151), India chased down the target of 11 in just five balls.