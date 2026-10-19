Revisiting Team India's underrated wins under Sourav Ganguly

In July 2002, India's historic ODI chase against England at Lord's was overshadowed by Ganguly's iconic shirt-waving celebration on the balcony.

However, just over two years later, India claimed another resounding win over England at the same venue.

The Ganguly-led side managed to defend a paltry 204, bowling England out for 181. Ganguly led from the front with a knock of 90 (119).