Revisiting Team India's underrated wins under Sourav Ganguly
What's the story
Sourav Ganguly, the legendary Indian captain, was recently appointed Delhi Capitals' head coach in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ganguly, who brings with him decades of mentorship experience, revolutionized Indian cricket in the early 2000s. With his fierce leadership, the 54-year-old pulled the viewers back after spot-fixing claims tarnished Indian cricket. Check out his underrated wins as India's captain.
#1
Defending 204 against England, Lord's, 2004
In July 2002, India's historic ODI chase against England at Lord's was overshadowed by Ganguly's iconic shirt-waving celebration on the balcony.
However, just over two years later, India claimed another resounding win over England at the same venue.
The Ganguly-led side managed to defend a paltry 204, bowling England out for 181. Ganguly led from the front with a knock of 90 (119).
#2
Outclassing the mighty Australians, 2004
Defeating the mighty Australia in either Tests or ODIs was no mean feat in the 2000s.
But under Ganguly, the Men in Blue challenged their might in both formats.
After India's historic Test win in Adelaide, India defeated Australia in the 50-over format in Brisbane.
The 5th ODI of the VB series saw India score 303/4, riding on incredible knocks of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and VVS Laxman.
Although Matthew Hayden threatened India with a ton, the visitors stopped Australia at 284.
#3
Hammering England in Leeds, 2002
In 2002, India rocked hosts England in the 3rd Test at Headingley.
Ganguly took a bold call to bat first under overcast conditions. The move paid off as India hammered a mammoth 628/8d.
Ganguly, along with Dravid and Tendulkar, batted for hours, completing their tons.
India later made a statement, bowling England out twice (273 and 309).
Anil Kumble took seven wickets in the game.