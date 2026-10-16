Will rain play spoilsport in India-West Indies 5th T20I?
What's the story
The weather could play a crucial role in the fifth and final T20I between India and West Indies at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. The five-match series is tied at 2-2, with both teams eager to clinch the series. However, rain could spoil the decisive showdown. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain/thundershowers for Bengaluru on Saturday.
Weather alert
Temperature levels
The IMD's forecast for Bengaluru on October 17 predicts temperatures between 20°C and 29°C.
However, other weather forecasts indicate that rain and thunderstorms could persist into the evening when the match is set to start.
The hourly forecast shows a high chance of rain during the afternoon and evening hours.
Temperatures are likely to drop later in the day, keeping conditions relatively cool for the contest.
Match implications
Will we get a full match?
Rain is a major concern for the series decider, but a complete washout isn't guaranteed.
If showers are brief, the match could still go on after a delay, provided conditions improve enough for play to resume.
The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has an advanced drainage system that can help clear water from the playing surface.
However, continuous rain or thunderstorms could lead to major delays or even cut down overs significantly.
Strategy adaptation
A look at other factors
Both teams will be hoping for a clear weather window to finish the contest.
With the series tied, even a curtailed match could make the toss, batting approach and bowling changes crucial.
If play starts and continues into the evening, dew could also affect conditions.
A wet ball can make it difficult for bowlers to grip and control deliveries, possibly giving an edge to the chasing team.
XIs
Probable XIs of IND and WI
India probable XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav.
WI probable XI: Shai Hope (c & wk), Jewel Andrew, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Shamar Springer, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph.