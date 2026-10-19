All-round India beat Zimbabwe in 2nd WT20I: Stats
What's the story
Team India has won the second Women's T20I against Zimbabwe by a whopping nine wickets. Having also sealed the series opener, the hosts have now earned an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Raipur. Shafali Verma was the star of the match, scoring a blistering 55 off 25 balls, while captain Smriti Mandhana remained unbeaten at 47. Together, they put on 96 runs as India chased down 103 runs in just 8.5 overs.
Bowling brilliance
Zimbabwe struggle to get going against disciplined Indian bowling
India's bowlers were on point, restricting Zimbabwe to a mere 102/8 in their innings.
Nandani Sharma struck early, dismissing opener Kelis Ndhlovu for an 11-ball duck.
The African side struggled to get off to a strong start and could only manage 20 runs in the powerplay for the loss of Ndhlovu.
Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (34 off 32) and Josephine Nkomo (27 off 35) were their only batters to enter double digits.
While Niki Prasad claimed 2/7 in two overs, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma, Deepti Sharma, and Shree Charani claimed one wicket each.
Partnership power
Shafali, Mandhana power India to comfortable win
Shafali and Mandhana's partnership was nothing short of spectacular.
They added a whopping 96 runs for the first wicket, making India's chase of 103 look like a cakewalk.
Shafali reached her half-century in just 26 balls with a six off off-spinner Beloved Biza.
As a result, the Women in Blue won the game with 67 balls to spare.
Shafali
Shafali's ninth 50-plus score in 2026
Shafali smoked six fours and four sixes en route to her 25-ball 55.
This was her ninth score of 50-plus in WT20Is this year, the most by any player in a calendar year, as per Cricinfo.
The dasher has been in phenomenal form this year, scoring a total of 922 runs in 26 WT20Is at an average of 38.41, as per Cricinfo.
No other batter has scored 900 runs in a year.
Overall, the batter has raced to 3,384 runs from 121 WT20Is at an average of 30.21 (SR: 141.88). This includes 23 scores of 50 or more (100: 1).
Mandhana
Fine hand from Mandhana
Skipper Mandhana made 47* off 25 balls with the help of six fours and two sixes.
Notably, she is the highest run-scorer in Women's T20Is, having scored 4,923 runs from 181 WT20I matches at 31.15.
Her tally includes two tons and 37 half-centuries. Mandhana's WT20I run this year includes 821 runs at an average of 39.09.