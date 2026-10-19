All-round India beat Zimbabwe in 2nd WT20I: Stats

India's bowlers were on point, restricting Zimbabwe to a mere 102/8 in their innings.

Nandani Sharma struck early, dismissing opener Kelis Ndhlovu for an 11-ball duck.

The African side struggled to get off to a strong start and could only manage 20 runs in the powerplay for the loss of Ndhlovu.

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (34 off 32) and Josephine Nkomo (27 off 35) were their only batters to enter double digits.

While Niki Prasad claimed 2/7 in two overs, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma, Deepti Sharma, and Shree Charani claimed one wicket each.