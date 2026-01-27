Indian batters with most runs in T20 World Cups 

The ICC T20 World Cup has witnessed some of the most remarkable batting performances in cricket history. While the format is known for its explosive innings, only a handful of players have been able to maintain their form throughout an entire tournament. Meanwhile, here we look at the Indian batters with the most runs in T20 World Cup history.

#1 Virat Kohli - 1,292 runs Virat Kohli tops the list with a staggering 1,292 runs from 35 games at an incredible average of 58.72 (SR: 128.81). These are also the most runs by any batter in the competition's history. Kohli, who featured in six T20 World Cup editions for India, slammed 15 half-centuries - the most by a batter in the competition. The batting ace also holds the record for scoring the most runs by a batter in a T20 WC edition (319 in 2014).

#2 Rohit Sharma - 1,220 runs The only other batter with over 1,200 T20 WC runs is Kohli's partner-in-crime, Rohit Sharma. Rohit and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan are the only players to have participated in each of the first nine T20 World Cup editions. The former scored 1,220 runs from 47 matches in the tourney at 34.85 (50s: 12). His strike rate reads 133.04. Rohit is also the most-capped player in the competition.

