IPL has given tremendous opportunities to NZ coaches, players: Allott
What's the story
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief Geoff Allott has praised the Indian Premier League (IPL) for its immense contribution to the development of Kiwi players and coaches. He said that the tournament, which is run by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), provides a world-class platform for New Zealand's cricketing talent to flourish.
Development benefits
IPL's role in developing coaches and players
In an interaction with Times of India, Allott emphasized the importance of IPL in providing growth and development opportunities not just for players but also coaches.
He said, "From a New Zealand Cricket perspective, it's given not only our players but also our coaches tremendous opportunities to grow and develop."
The NZC chief highlighted that the exposure to high-performance environments and different coaching styles has been hugely beneficial.
Coaching success
Global demand for New Zealand coaches
Allott also spoke about the global demand for New Zealand coaches, attributing their success to their ability to build relationships.
He said, "Indians and Kiwis connect on a level that goes far beyond cricket."
The NZC chief highlighted the adaptability and effectiveness of Kiwi coaches in different cultures as one of their strengths.
Cultural impact
New Zealand's success attributed to strong cricketing culture
Allott attributed New Zealand's consistent performance in ICC finals and the World Test Championship to its strong cricketing culture, leadership, and high-performance system.
He said, "We have players who are incredibly passionate about representing New Zealand."
The NZC chief emphasized that the collective culture of New Zealand cricket has always been its strength rather than reliance on individual superstars.
Personal ties
Allott's personal connection with India
Allott also revealed his personal connection with India, having spent 14 years building a food and beverage business in the country before taking up his current role.
He said, "It was going to take a lot to drag me away because I love the country and its people."
The NZC chief highlighted that through cricket and business, he has built many relationships in India.