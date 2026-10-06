Italy beat Turkey 3-1 in UEFA Nations League: Key stats

Italy started well against their opponents, but Turkey came close to scoring first.

Turkey kept pushing forward, with Irfan Kahveci and Ozan Kabak testing Gianluigi Donnarumma.

However, Italy broke the deadlock through Gianluca Scamacca four minutes before the half-hour mark. They went into the half-time with a 1-0 lead.

In the second half, Turkey equalized when Aral Simsir capitalized on a deflection off Eren Elmali to score from close range (61').