Italy beat Turkey 3-1 in UEFA Nations League: Key stats
What's the story
Italy continued their recovery in the ongoing UEFA Nations League with a convincing 3-1 victory over Turkey in Bologna. The win puts them in a strong position to qualify for the Nations League quarter-finals. Pio Esposito's late goal sealed the hard-fought match, ensuring Italy's second consecutive win over Turkey after last month's 4-1 rout in Bursa. Here are further details.
Match dynamics
Turkey equalize in the second half
Italy started well against their opponents, but Turkey came close to scoring first.
Turkey kept pushing forward, with Irfan Kahveci and Ozan Kabak testing Gianluigi Donnarumma.
However, Italy broke the deadlock through Gianluca Scamacca four minutes before the half-hour mark. They went into the half-time with a 1-0 lead.
In the second half, Turkey equalized when Aral Simsir capitalized on a deflection off Eren Elmali to score from close range (61').
Goal exchange
Italy seals win with late goal
The match was evenly poised until Nicolo Barella's free kick found Riccardo Calafiori, who headed home Italy's second goal just four minutes after Turkey's equalizer.
As the match neared its end, Donnarumma made a crucial save from Salih Ozcan to keep Italy's lead intact.
Pio Esposito sealed the win in the 88th minute after a brilliant run into the box by Issa Doumbia.
Match conclusion
Esposito seals the win for the Azzurri
As mentioned, Italy improved their chances of making the Nations League quarter-finals. The top two teams from the four League A groups will reach this stage.
Italy started their campaign with a 0-2 defeat to Belgium. They bounced back by beating Turkey 4-1, drawing 1-1 against France, and then beating Turkey again.
Itlay will next face top-placed France on November 13.