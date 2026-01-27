Jacob Bethell gets to his fifth ODI fifty: Stats
England batting sensation Jacob Bethell put on a brilliant show in the third and deciding ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo. After faltering with the bat in the first two games, Bethell played a 65-run knock to power the Brits in the crucial affair. This was his fifth ODI fifty and a maiden one against Sri Lanka. Here are his stats.
A fine hand from Bethell
Batting first in the game, England were two down with just 40 runs on the board when Bethell arrived. He joined forces with Joe Root as the two batters powered the visitors with a 126-run stand. While Bethell was watchful during his stay, he also played some brilliant shots. Leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay ended his stay in the 32nd over.
A look at his ODI numbers
Bethell, who made 6 and 15 in the first two games, smashed a 72-ball 65 in his latest outing (8 fours). This was his fifth ODI fifty, as he also boasts a hundred. He has raced to 603 runs in the format at 33.50. Overall, in the List A format, he has completed 942 runs at an average of 28-plus (50s: 8, 100: 1).