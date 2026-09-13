Jasprit Bumrah becomes second Indian seamer with 350 T20 wickets
What's the story
Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has completed 300 wickets in T20 cricket. Bumrah reached the landmark with his first wicket for India against Afghanistan in the 1st T20I at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This marked his first T20I outing since the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup final. Bumrah has become just the second Indian seamer with 350 wickets in T20s. Here are the key stats.
Milestone
Bumrah joins these names
Bumrah is the second Indian pacer to touch the 350-wicket mark in T20 cricket. He has joined Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who leads this list with 363 scalps.
Overall, Bumrah has become the third Indian with 300-plus T20 wickets, after Yuzvendra Chahal (396) and Bhuvneshwar.
While Bumrah has played only for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL, he has also represented Gujarat and Team India.
Wickets
Breakdown of his wickets
Bumrah completed 350 wickets in his 284th match (281 innings). He reached the landmark with an average of under 22.
The star pacer owns 122 wickets from 96 T20Is for India at an incredible average of under 19. He owns an economy rate of sub-7.
Bumrah has also powered India to two ICC T20 World Cup titles (2024 and 2026).
IPL journey
His IPL journey
Bumrah has been an integral part of MI since 2013, taking 187 wickets in 158 matches.
He has been part of each of MI's five IPL title-winning campaigns (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020). The only IPL season he missed was in 2023, owing to a back injury.
Bumrah's tally includes 3 four-wicket hauls and 2 fifers.