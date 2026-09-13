Jasprit Bumrah becomes second Indian seamer with 350 T20 wickets

Bumrah is the second Indian pacer to touch the 350-wicket mark in T20 cricket. He has joined Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who leads this list with 363 scalps.

Overall, Bumrah has become the third Indian with 300-plus T20 wickets, after Yuzvendra Chahal (396) and Bhuvneshwar.

While Bumrah has played only for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL, he has also represented Gujarat and Team India.