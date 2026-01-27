Joe Root completes 7,500 ODI runs with 20th hundred: Stats 

Joe Root scripted a ton of records with his 20th hundred in the ODI format. The England batting talisman put on a masterclass in the third and deciding ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo. With his 34th run, Root also became the first England batter to complete 7,500 ODI runs. Notably, he recorded 50-plus scores in each of the three matches of this series.

Knock Another brilliant hand from Root Batting first in the game, England were 19/1 when Root arrived. They were soon down to 40/2. Root then joined forces with Jacob Bethell (65) as the two batters powered the visitors with a 126-run stand. The former then played the second fiddle in an unbeaten 191-run stand alongside fellow centurion Harry Brook (136*) as England finished at a massive 357/3.

Stats First England batter with this feat As mentioned, Root raced his 20th century in ODI cricket. Playing his 189th ODI, the batter has gone past 7,500 runs (now 7,577) as he averages 49.52. No other Englishman owns even 15 centuries or 7,000 runs in the format. Root, who made 61 and 75 in the first two ODIs of the series, also boasts 45 fifties in ODI cricket.

DYK Sensational versus Sri Lanka Meanwhile, Root returned unbeaten on 111 off 108 balls, having slammed nine fours and a six. Versus Sri Lanka, Root has now raced to 1,425 runs from 32 matches at 67.85. This was his third hundred against them (50s: 11). As per ESPNcricinfo, Root surpassed 1,800 ODI runs on Asian soil (1,813). He averages 53.32 (50s: 15, 100s: 3).

