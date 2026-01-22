Kusal Mendis slams 93* versus England in first ODI: Stats

Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis missed out on his seventh century in ODI cricket. The senior player remained unscathed on 93 from 117 balls in the 1st ODI against England at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. While the Lankans were down to 97/3 after electing to bat, he played the rescuer by adding an 88-run stand with Janith Liyanage. Sri lanka scored 271/6 in 50 overs.

Knock Mendis, Liyanage rescue SL Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara gave Sri Lanka a solid start by adding 50 runs. However, Sam Curran and Adil Rashid struck in quick succession to send SL's openers back. Dhananjaya de Silva also departed before the 100-run mark. Charith Asalanka's dismissal left the Lankans reeling at 124/4 before Mendis and Liyanage stepped up. Dunith Wellalage provided the finishing touches to rescue the Lankans.

Information Mendis misses out on a century Mendis showed massive character, battling through a back injury. He picked up the injury while batting in the 60s and finished unbeaten on 93. He was on 90* after the 47th over, but managed to add just three runs with Wellalage facing more balls.

Numbers 4th ODI fifty against England; 35th overall Mendis' 93* was laced with 11 fours. This was his 35th fifty in ODIs. He also owns six centuries. Mendis, who made his ODI debut in 2016, has raced to 4,844 runs from 152 matches at 35.61. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was Mendis' 4th fifty versus England. He owns 380 runs from 11 matches at 38.

