Barcelona's Yamal becomes youngest to 25 Champions League goal contributions
What's the story
Lamine Yamal, the 19-year-old Barcelona superstar, has is now the youngest player to achieve 25 goal contributions in UEFA Champions League history. He achieved this milestone during his team's 4-1 victory over Galatasaray in Istanbul. The young prodigy assisted two goals in quick succession for Anthony Gordon and Fermin Lopez after Joao Cancelo equalized for Barcelona following Aleksey Batrakov's opener.
Record-breaking achievement
Yamal breaks Mbappe's record
Yamal's first assist for Lopez not only helped Barcelona secure a comfortable win but also made him the youngest player in Champions League history to reach 25 goal contributions.
At 19 years and 92 days, he comfortably beat French superstar Kylian Mbappe, who was over a year older when he hit the same milestone.
Yamal now has an impressive tally of 12 goals and 13 assists in the prestigious club competition.
Do you know?
Who held the previous record for Barcelona?
Argentine legend Lionel Messi was previously the youngest Barcelona player to secure 25 goal contributions in the Champions League. He achieved the feat, aged 21 years and 316 days.
Information
Incredible run
According to Squawka, Yamal has had 17 goal involvements in his last eight games for Barcelona (8 goals and 9 assists). The impressive tally involves five shots and two assists.