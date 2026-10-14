Barcelona's Yamal becomes youngest to 25 Champions League goal contributions

Yamal's first assist for Lopez not only helped Barcelona secure a comfortable win but also made him the youngest player in Champions League history to reach 25 goal contributions.

At 19 years and 92 days, he comfortably beat French superstar Kylian Mbappe, who was over a year older when he hit the same milestone.

Yamal now has an impressive tally of 12 goals and 13 assists in the prestigious club competition.