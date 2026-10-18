La Liga: Yamal shines as Barcelona thrash Real Betis 5-2
What's the story
In a thrilling La Liga encounter, FC Barcelona thrashed Real Betis 5-2 on Saturday. The match was marred by some unsporting behavior but ended with Barcelona maintaining their perfect start to the season. 19-year-old Ballon d'Or contender Lamine Yamal was the star of the show, scoring a stunning goal and assisting another. The win comes ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).
Star performance
Yamal shines for Barcelona
Yamal opened the scoring for Barcelona in the 10th minute with a brilliant strike from just outside the penalty area.
He then assisted Gabriel Jesus for Barcelona's third goal after halftime.
However, his day wasn't all good as he was also involved in an off-the-ball clash with Betis player Facundo Bernal, who was sent off; Yamal was booked.
Meanwhile, Rodri, who scored his first goal for the club, Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo also found the net for Barcelona.
Upcoming challenges
Barcelona eyeing to continue unbeaten start against PSG
With this victory, Barcelona have won all their 11 matches this season, including nine in La Liga.
The team will be looking to continue their winning streak when they take on two-time defending champions PSG away in the Champions League on Tuesday.
PSG also registered a win on Saturday, coming from behind to beat Strasbourg 3-1 in the French league.
League updates
Other results from the top European leagues
In other league action, Manchester City maintained their perfect start with a 3-2 home win over Ipswich in the Premier League.
Chelsea beat Everton 2-0, while Bayern Munich thrashed Leipzig 6-1 in the Bundesliga.
Borussia Dortmund drew their second straight Bundesliga match against Union Berlin after a Champions League defeat at Bodo/Glimt on Wednesday.