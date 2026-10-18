La Liga: Yamal shines as Barcelona thrash Real Betis 5-2

Yamal opened the scoring for Barcelona in the 10th minute with a brilliant strike from just outside the penalty area.

He then assisted Gabriel Jesus for Barcelona's third goal after halftime.

However, his day wasn't all good as he was also involved in an off-the-ball clash with Betis player Facundo Bernal, who was sent off; Yamal was booked.

Meanwhile, Rodri, who scored his first goal for the club, Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo also found the net for Barcelona.