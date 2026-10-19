BCB provides update on Litton's injury ahead of WI Tests
What's the story
Bangladesh's ODI captain Litton Das has received a positive update on his injury. His scan reports have shown no major issues in the hip-joint, according to an official from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) medical department. The official confirmed this development to Cricbuzz on Monday and said they will have further clarity on his status in a couple of days.
Recovery process
Update on Litton's condition
Litton was forced to miss the ongoing tri-nation ODI series with Afghanistan and Zimbabwe due to hip-joint discomfort.
He met BCB physicians and underwent light physiotherapy at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday.
A member of the BCB medical committee said there was nothing significantly bad in his scan report, but a slight muscle issue.
Cautious optimism
Optimism surrounding his recovery
The BCB medical committee member added that they did a light physiotherapy session today and will continue it tomorrow.
They hope to have a clearer picture of Litton's injury status in two days.
The official expressed optimism about his availability for the Test series against West Indies but stressed that nothing can be confirmed without observing his progress over the next few days.
Fitness assessment
Nayeem Hasan to undergo fitness test on Thursday
Meanwhile, BCB officials have announced that off-spinner Nayeem Hasan will undergo a fitness test on Thursday for his hamstring issue.
He is recovering from a hamstring injury sustained during the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.
The BCB medical department is working swiftly to address the injury and conduct an official fitness assessment on Thursday.
Injury specifics
Nayeem Hasan suffered hamstring injury during Test against Afghanistan
Nayeem sustained the injury while fielding in the one-off Test against Afghanistan.
His foot got stuck on the heavy outfield while diving to save a boundary off Taijul Islam's bowling.
The strain in his right hamstring forced him to play with strapping through the fourth and fifth days of the Test.
While he completed the game without major issues, a subsequent fitness assessment revealed some weakness in the muscle.