Litton Das equals Mushfiqur's record with seventh Test ton: Stats
What's the story
Bangladesh have declared their second innings at 372 for seven, setting Afghanistan a daunting target of 479 runs to win the one-off Test in Abu Dhabi. The declaration came soon after Litton Das completed his seventh Test century, scoring a brisk 102. He shared a massive partnership of 149 runs for the seventh wicket with Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who remained unbeaten on 52 at the time of declaration. Here we look at Litton's knock and stats.
Match highlights
Litton's ton powers Bangladesh
The first session of the day was dominated by Litton's brilliant strokeplay and Afghanistan's missed chances.
He was given reprieves on three occasions, at 14, 26, and 67. The wicket-keeper made great use of the lifelines and played an impactful knock.
Litton reached his century shortly after the lunch break, hitting a powerful pull through square leg to get to 98.
He then guided one through backward point for his three-figure mark.
Stats
Sixth ton as a keeper for Litton
Litton made 102 off just 117 balls, hammering 14 fours along the way.
As per Cricinfo, the dasher has now equalled Mushfiqur Rahim in terms of Bangladesh batters with the most Test tons as a designated wicket-keeper (6 each).
Overall, this was Litton's seventh Test ton as he also owns 21 fifties across 57 Tests.
The keeper also went past 3,500 Test runs (now 3,511 at 36.19).
Information
Twin 50-plus scores for Litton
Litton's first outing in the game saw him score 53 off 89 balls with the help of four fours. He now has two fifties and a ton across six innings against the Afghan side. This includes 272 runs at 54.40.