Litton Das equals Mushfiqur's record with seventh Test ton: Stats 

The first session of the day was dominated by Litton's brilliant strokeplay and Afghanistan's missed chances.

He was given reprieves on three occasions, at 14, 26, and 67. The wicket-keeper made great use of the lifelines and played an impactful knock.

Litton reached his century shortly after the lunch break, hitting a powerful pull through square leg to get to 98.

He then guided one through backward point for his three-figure mark.