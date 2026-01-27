BBL: Will Glenn Maxwell continue to serve Melbourne Stars? 

Glenn Maxwell , the veteran Australian cricketer, has turned down a tempting offer from Sydney Thunder . Instead, he has decided to stay with the Melbourne Stars for another two seasons. The decision comes just ahead of the Big Bash League's (BBL) player movement window and contracting embargo period. Along with Maxwell, young talent Campbell Kellaway has also committed to the Stars for an extended period.

Contracting rules BBL's contracting embargo and player movement window The BBL has set a deadline for clubs to fill up to 10 spots on their list for the upcoming 2026-27 season. After this, clubs will be allowed to trade players and draft picks with other teams. However, they won't be able to re-sign current members of their list during this period.

Team struggles Melbourne Stars's title drought and recent performance Despite being a part of the BBL for 15 years, the Melbourne Stars are yet to win a title. They started their latest tournament on a high note with four consecutive wins. However, they faltered in the latter half of the season, winning only two out of their last seven matches. This poor run led to their first-round exit from finals at the hands of Hobart Hurricanes.

Player loyalty Maxwell's commitment to the Stars Maxwell expressed his dedication to the Stars in a recent interview with SEN. He said, "It has been an incredible journey with the Stars." The veteran cricketer further added, "When you have a year where we felt like we were probably right in the mix for winning the trophy this year and fall short and end in pretty brutal circumstances, it can knock you around a bit." However, he was firm on his decision not to leave.

