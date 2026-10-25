Has Mitchell Santner been best T20I bowler versus Team India? 

Santner's first four-wicket haul against India came back in the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup.

He claimed figures of 4/11 across four overs as India were folded for 79 while chasing 127 in Nagpur.

As per Cricinfo, this remains the joint-second-most economical four-over spell against India in T20Is.

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga's 4/9 in the 2021 Colombo match tops this list.