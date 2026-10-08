41-year-old Mohammad Nabi backed by Afghanistan head coach: Details here
What's the story
Afghanistan's head coach, Richard Pybus, has backed veteran cricketer Mohammad Nabi, despite his exclusion from the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe. Pybus said he believes that Nabi still has a lot to offer in the shorter formats of the game. "I think Nabi's got something to contribute in the formats which he's available for," he told Cricbuzz on Wednesday.
Endorsement
Nabi an 'incredible cricketer': Pybus
Pybus praised Nabi for his fitness and discipline, saying he is an "incredible cricketer" who keeps himself in "fantastic shape."
He added that Nabi's record for Afghanistan speaks volumes about his professionalism.
"He's hugely respected not only for what he's done in the past but also the way that he just conducts himself as a professional," Pybus said.
Physical fitness
Pybus impressed with Nabi's physical conditioning
Pybus also highlighted Nabi's physical conditioning, saying that despite being a mature cricketer, he is in good shape.
He said it was positive to see this during their GPS tracking of players.
"he held up really well," Pybus said about Nabi's performance in these tests.
He added that like any cricketer, Nabi has to consistently perform but he still has plenty to contribute.
Test match
Afghanistan's upcoming Test against Bangladesh
Pybus also spoke about Afghanistan's upcoming one-off Test against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi from October 9.
He said playing against Bangladesh after their successful tour of Australia would be a good opportunity to assess where they stand in Test cricket.
"Now coming and playing against Bangladesh who are coming off a successful tour to Australia is a good opportunity for us to check in where we're at in Test format," he said.
Career
Coach eager to work with Nabi
Pybus expressed his anticipation for Nabi's future career and his eagerness to work with him.
He said, "I look forward to his career moving forward and I'm looking forward to working with him."
Notably, Nabi has been central to Afghanistan's rise across formats. He played a key role in the 2024 T20 World Cup, where Afghanistan reached the semi-finals.
Information
A look at his numbers
According to Cricinfo, in 336 internationals for Afghanistan, Nabi has scored 6,000 runs and taken 296 wickets. He has featured in 134 internationals since turning 35, scoring 2,203 runs and taking 89 wickets.