WPL 2027: MI acquire Tara Norris from UP Warriorz

Norris isn't new to the WPL, having played for Delhi Capitals in the inaugural 2023 season.

She made history as the first Associate player to play in the league and also became its first bowler to take a five-wicket haul against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

In her five appearances during that season, Norris took seven wickets at an average of 12.71.

However, she did not play a single game in the next three seasons.