WPL 2027: MI acquire Tara Norris from UP Warriorz
What's the story
In a strategic move ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 player auction, Mumbai Indians have acquired USA fast-bowler Tara Norris from UP Warriorz. The deal, which is an all-cash transaction for ₹10 lakh, sees Norris join MI after being signed by the Warriorz for the same amount before the start of the 2026 season.
Career highlights
Norris made history in the inaugural WPL season
Norris isn't new to the WPL, having played for Delhi Capitals in the inaugural 2023 season.
She made history as the first Associate player to play in the league and also became its first bowler to take a five-wicket haul against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
In her five appearances during that season, Norris took seven wickets at an average of 12.71.
However, she did not play a single game in the next three seasons.
Global exposure
Her international career with USA
Norris has been a key player for the USA in international cricket, taking 21 wickets in 17 Women's T20Is at a stellar economy of 3.76.
Her best figures are 4/33 against Scotland earlier this year.
This will be her second stint with an MI franchise after having represented MI London in The Hundred earlier this year.
Auction preparation
Purse and squad details of MI, UP Warriorz
With this trade, Team MI has filled its overseas quota ahead of the Kochi auction on October 28.
The franchise will head into the auction with ₹90 lakh to spend and a maximum of six slots to fill.
On the other hand, UP Warriorz now have ₹3.75 crore at their disposal for a maximum of eight players, including three overseas signings.