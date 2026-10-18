Nahida Akter set to become Bangladesh women's T20I captain: Details
What's the story
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to name Nahida Akter as the new captain of the women's T20I team, as per Cricbuzz. She succeeds Nigar Sultana, who decided to step down after the Asian Games to focus more on her game. Sobhana Mostary has been named as Nahida's deputy in this new leadership role. Here are further details.
Leadership transition
Decision made after discussions with selection panel and other members
"We sat with members of the selection panel along with others and decided to hand over the T20I captaincy to Nahida. Sobhana Mostary will be her deputy," BCB women's wing chairman Rafiqul Islam told Cricbuzz on Sunday.
He explained that they felt it was time for Nahida, who has been vice-captain since Sultana took charge in 2022, to take on this responsibility.
Stats
Key numbers for Akhter, Mostary
With 132 wickets from 113 games at an average of 17.38, Akhter is Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker in the WT20I format.
She owns two four-fers and a five-wicket haul.
Meanwhile, Mostary has scored 1,160 runs across 72 games in the format at an average of 19.33.
Her tally includes a solitary fifty and a strike rate of 94.92.
Ongoing responsibilities
Sultana to continue leading ODI team
Despite stepping down as T20I captain, Sultana will continue to lead the ODI team.
This was her role during Bangladesh's recent three-match ODI tour of Australia.
The BCB was surprised by Sultana's decision, but it's understood that she was unhappy with how the board had treated her recently.
Upcoming challenge
Bangladesh's next assignment in November
The Bangladesh women's team will next participate in the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy in Thailand.
Their campaign will kick off against Pakistan on November 12.
This tournament will be Nahida's first major assignment as captain of the T20I side, marking a new chapter in her cricketing career and leadership journey.