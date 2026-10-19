Spain set to have new Davis Cup coach: Here's why
What's the story
Carlos Alcaraz will have a new coach from 2027, as David Ferrer has confirmed that 2026 will be his last year in charge of Spain. Ferrer announced his decision in a social media post, thanking the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) for the opportunity to serve as Davis Cup captain. He expressed gratitude toward all players and people who have been part of this journey with him.
Final challenge
Sole motivation is to win the Davis Cup
Ferrer, who has been at the helm for four years, said his decision was purely personal and aimed at starting a new chapter.
He expressed that his sole motivation now is to lead the Spanish team to another Davis Cup title.
Spain haven't won the Davis Cup under Ferrer's leadership but are among the top contenders this year in Bologna.
Transition
Marc Lopez will take over in 2027
From 2027, Marc Lopez will take over the reins of the Spanish Davis Cup team, succeeding Ferrer.
Lopez is already part of the Spain Davis Cup squad, making it an easy transition for top Spanish players.
However, Ferrer faces a tough task in selecting his squad for his final tournament in charge.
Information
Lopez won Olympic gold with Nadal
Marc Lopez is a former World No. 3 in doubles, having won an Olympic gold medal with Spanish legend Rafael Nadal at Rio 2016. He played 13 Davis Cup ties for Spain, finishing as runner-up in 2012.
Information
Spain eye Davis Cup title
The Davis Cup Finals will be held from November 24 to 29, with Spain facing South Korea, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Austria, the Czech Republic, and Canada. Ferrer and his team eye their first Davis Cup title since 2019.