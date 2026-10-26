Wellington T20I: India eye series win against New Zealand
What's the story
After two thrilling encounters, India and New Zealand will clash in the third T20I of their five-match series on October 27. India lead the series 2-0 after winning the first two matches in Christchurch. They chased down 180-plus totals in both matches. The last game saw India win their 200th T20I in their 300th appearance. Will the Kiwis script a turnaround in Wellington?
Match
Pitch and weather report
Wellington's Hnry Stadium will host the 3rd T20I. The last match here, earlier this year, saw NZ failing to chase down 165 against South Africa, though with a second-string side.
Notably, the Wellington weather has been windy leading up to the match, with some rain expected too. However, the match hours are unlikely to be affected.
While seamers will get some assistance with the new ball, the shorter square boundaries will aid the batters.
India
Sooryavanshi to continue at No. 3
India are expected to keep their winning XI intact.
In the absence of Ishan Kishan, who is not fully fit yet, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will get another shot at No. 3.
Likely XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, and Arshdeep Singh.
Team composition
NZ to miss Henry, Ferguson
Meanwhile, NZ will miss speedsters Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson in the 3rd T20I.
While Henry has been withdrawn, keeping in mind the upcoming series, Ferguson will miss out as a precautionary measure following an injury concern during the 2nd T20I.
Likely XI: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wicket-keeper), Bevon Jacobs, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, and Jacob Duffy.
Record
Head-to-head record
Coming to the head-to-head record, India and New Zealand have clashed in 33 completed T20Is, with India winning 21.
As per Cricinfo, NZ have prevailed in 11 encounters (1 tied). India have played four T20I series in New Zealand, winning two and losing the other two.
Earlier this year, India beat the Kiwis in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup final.
Numbers
A look at notable numbers
Ishan Kishan is set to become the Indian with the most T20I runs in a calendar year. He requires six more runs to surpass Suryakumar Yadav (1,164 runs in 2022).
According to Cricinfo, Tilak Varma has been unbeaten in 26 T20 chases, winning each of them.
Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh is set to become the highest wicket-taker in T20Is in a calendar year (Full Members).
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