Wellington T20I: India eye series win against New Zealand

Wellington's Hnry Stadium will host the 3rd T20I. The last match here, earlier this year, saw NZ failing to chase down 165 against South Africa, though with a second-string side.

Notably, the Wellington weather has been windy leading up to the match, with some rain expected too. However, the match hours are unlikely to be affected.

While seamers will get some assistance with the new ball, the shorter square boundaries will aid the batters.