Women's Super Smash: NZC introduces bonus points for this reason 

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has revamped its points system for the upcoming season of the Women's Super Smash, starting on December 26. The change is aimed at encouraging higher-scoring matches and keeping pace with the evolving standards of international cricket. Now, teams can earn an extra bonus point per match if they score 150 runs or more, irrespective of whether they bat first or second.

Scoring criteria Bonus points for high run rates Along with the bonus point for scoring 150 runs, teams can also earn it by achieving a run rate greater than 1.25 times that of their opponent in the second innings. However, each team can only earn a maximum of one bonus point per match. This change comes after an internal analysis of global trends in international and domestic competitions, which showed an increase in scoring rates and first-innings averages.

Performance analysis Last season's scoring trends and future expectations In the last season, teams batting first crossed 150 runs only six times in 32 matches. The highest team total was 171 with no scores between 140 to 149. There were eight totals between 131 and 140 and as many as 17 innings where the first-innings total was below or equal to 130. New Zealand women's head coach Ben Sawyer said this revised points structure will improve their chances on the international stage.