Pakistan's Salman Agha gets to his fourth ODI hundred: Stas 

Batting first in the game, Pakistan were decently placed at 106/3 when Agha arrived to bat.

The dasher batted with great intent as there was a surge in the scoring rate.

Agha reached his century in style, hitting a low full toss off Asitha Fernando for four to bring up his hundred.

The Pakistan dressing room erupted in celebration as he took off his helmet to celebrate.

Notably, Agha added 97 runs with Hasan Nawaz (37) before further stitching 64 runs alongside Arafat Minhas (18).