Pakistan's Salman Agha gets to his fourth ODI hundred: Stas
What's the story
Salman Agha has scored a brilliant century in Pakistan's opening match of the ODI Tri-Series against Sri Lanka. The match is being played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Salman's ton comes just months after he was dropped from Pakistan's Test and T20I teams. He scored a brilliant 107 off 90 balls with the help of 10 fours and a six. Here are the key stats.
Match highlights
Agha reaches his century in style
Batting first in the game, Pakistan were decently placed at 106/3 when Agha arrived to bat.
The dasher batted with great intent as there was a surge in the scoring rate.
Agha reached his century in style, hitting a low full toss off Asitha Fernando for four to bring up his hundred.
The Pakistan dressing room erupted in celebration as he took off his helmet to celebrate.
Notably, Agha added 97 runs with Hasan Nawaz (37) before further stitching 64 runs alongside Arafat Minhas (18).
Tournament details
Agha's recent struggles
The ongoing match is the first of six round-robin games in the Pakistan ODI Tri-Series, which also features England.
The final will be held at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 31.
This is Agha's first outing for Pakistan after being dropped midway through Pakistan's Test tour of England earlier this year.
The all-rounder led Pakistan in the opener before being axed after the second Test.
Stats
Agha's fourth ODI hundred
Coming to his numbers, Agha has raced to 1,673 runs from 46 ODI innings at an average of 44.02, as per Cricinfo.
He has been adept at moving the scoreboard in ODIs.
Agha has a healthy strike rate of 96.87 in the format. His tally now includes four tons and nine half-centuries.
This was his second hundred across three innings versus Sri Lanka (218 runs at 109).
896 of Agha's runs have come in home ODIs at 49.77 (100s: 3, 50s: 4).