PCB to promote breast cancer awareness in Tri-Series: Here's how
What's the story
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a special initiative to raise awareness about breast cancer. The move will be observed during the ODI between Pakistan and England, part of the ongoing tri-series, on October 25 at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. As part of the campaign, the Pakistan players will wear specially designed pink kits. Meanwhile, the members of the English team, match officials, and commentators will be invited to wear pink ribbons.
Venue transformation
PCB's initiative coincides with Pinktober
The PCB's initiative comes as part of its corporate social responsibility efforts and coincides with Pinktober, the global Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The iconic Gaddafi Stadium will be decked out in pink for the occasion, with special activities planned to promote early detection and timely treatment of breast cancer.
The England team, match officials, and commentators are also expected to participate by wearing pink ribbons in support of breast cancer patients and survivors.
Campaign visibility
Campaign messages on giant screens
The PCB's awareness campaign will be visible throughout the stadium, with pink-branded stumps used during the match and campaign messages displayed on giant screens and LED perimeter boards.
Commentators will also highlight breast cancer awareness during live broadcasts, taking the message to audiences in Pakistan and around the world.
A digital campaign is also being planned by the PCB, with players appearing in specially recorded videos encouraging people to learn more about breast cancer.
Fan engagement
Fans can participate in Pink Ribbon activities
Fans attending the match will also get a chance to participate in Pink Ribbon activities at Gaddafi Stadium, starting two hours before play begins.
The initiatives will focus on raising awareness, encouraging timely medical attention, and expressing solidarity with those affected by breast cancer.
To further support the cause, PCB is also launching limited-edition pink-themed merchandise such as travel polo shirts and fan shirts through its official retail store and online platforms.
Information
Details of tri-series
The aforementioned logistics are for the fourth ODI of the ongoing tri-series between Pakistan and England. The series began on October 18, with hosts Pakistan taking on Sri Lanka.