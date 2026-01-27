SL's Pathum Nissanka slams his 18th ODI half-century: Stats

Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka played a solid knock against England in the third and final ODI at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Nissanka smashed a counter-attacking 25-ball 50, powering the Lankans in their run-chase of 358. The 27-year-old added a 48-run opening stand with Kamil Mishara before reaching his half-century. His exploits meant SL raced to 100 within 10 overs. Here are the key stats.

Knock Nissanka's counter-attacking knock While Mishara started with two boundaries, Nissanka hit Jamie Overton for a four and a six in the third over. Although Mishara and Kusal Mendis departed in quick succession, Nissanka continued his barrage of boundaries. The ninth over, bowled by Sam Curran, brought up Nissanka's half-century. He fell to Overton against the run of play, thereafter. Nissanka smashed 5 fours and 3 sixes.

Stats A look at his ODI stats As mentioned, Nissanka raced to his 18th half-century in ODI cricket. He also has seven tons to his name. Nissanka, who has been SL's mainstay top-order batter, now has 2,920 runs from 77 ODIs at an average of 40.55. His tally includes a strike rate of nearly 90. Notably, Nissanka now has eight ODI half-centuries in home conditions.

