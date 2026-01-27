Pavan Rathnayake converts maiden ODI 50-plus score into ton: Stats
By Parth Dhall
Jan 27, 2026 09:42 pm
What's the story
Pavan Rathnayake, playing his fourth ODI for Sri Lanka, has raced to his maiden century in the format. Rathnayake reached three figures as the Lankans attempted to chase a mammoth 358 in the third and final ODI against England at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. He recorded brief partnerships with several middle-order batters after SL were down to 94/3. Here are the key stats.
Stats
A look at his ODI stats
As mentioned, Rathnayake has converted his maiden ODI 50-plus score into a century. This was his fourth appearance for Sri Lanka in the format. Before this match, Rathnayake had 73 runs in three ODIs. Overall, the Lankan batter completed his seventh century in List A cricket. He has raced past 2,600 runs in the 50-over format.