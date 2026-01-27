Rathnayake reached the landmark in his fourth ODI

Pavan Rathnayake converts maiden ODI 50-plus score into ton: Stats

By Parth Dhall 09:42 pm Jan 27, 202609:42 pm

What's the story

Pavan Rathnayake, playing his fourth ODI for Sri Lanka, has raced to his maiden century in the format. Rathnayake reached three figures as the Lankans attempted to chase a mammoth 358 in the third and final ODI against England at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. He recorded brief partnerships with several middle-order batters after SL were down to 94/3. Here are the key stats.