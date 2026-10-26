3 players who will define football's next decade
What's the story
For over a decade, legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated football across the club and international levels. With both legends in their twilight, the focus has already shifted toward the younger generation. Several prodigies have scaled new heights in the sport. From controlling games to creating scoring records, here are the three players who can define the sport's next decade.
#1
Lamine Yamal
Spanish football sensation Lamine Yamal has been making headlines across tournaments these days.
The 19-year-old has certainly brought back the memories of a young Messi with his impeccable dribbling.
In 2024, the Barcelona striker became the youngest player to feature and score at the European Championship, aged 16.
He also became Barcelona's youngest player to reach 100 La Liga appearances.
#2
Jude Bellingham
English midfielder Jude Bellingham is another fitting name on this elite list.
His propensity to influence games from midfield, whether by creating chances or scoring himself, stands out.
At 16, he became Birmingham City's youngest senior debutant. The club even retired his No. 22 jersey.
Bellingham then powered Real Madrid to the La Liga and Champions League titles. He scored 19 La Liga goals in his debut season.
#3
Erling Haaland
From scoring goals to becoming a social media trend, Erling Haaland was omnipresent in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
In the past few years, the Norwegian's pace and finishing have made him one of the most consistent goal-scorers.
The 26-year-old became the fastest to reach 100 Premier League goals. He scored 27 league goals in the 2025/26 season to claim his third Golden Boot.
Manchester City continue to gain from their charismatic hero.