Premier League: Tottenham beat Coventry for first win this season

While Maddison opened the scoring in the 14th minute, the visitors leveled in the second half through Jack Rudoni's close-range shot.

However, Tottenham responded just nine minutes later, with Omar Marmoush scoring his first goal for the club from outside the box.

This gave Spurs a 2-1 lead and eased tensions among home fans. Ben Davies added a late third to ensure a home victory for Tottenham.

Notably, Spurs had 66% possession, recording 15 shots (5 on target).