Premier League: Tottenham beat Coventry for first win this season
What's the story
Tottenham Hotspur finally tasted success in the 2026/27 Premier League, beating Coventry City 3-1 at home. The win took them off the bottom of the table and gave a much-needed boost to their campaign. James Maddison, who was making his first start since May 2025, opened the scoring with a stunning long-range effort in the first half. Here are further details.
Match progression
Tottenham hold on for a crucial victory
While Maddison opened the scoring in the 14th minute, the visitors leveled in the second half through Jack Rudoni's close-range shot.
However, Tottenham responded just nine minutes later, with Omar Marmoush scoring his first goal for the club from outside the box.
This gave Spurs a 2-1 lead and eased tensions among home fans. Ben Davies added a late third to ensure a home victory for Tottenham.
Notably, Spurs had 66% possession, recording 15 shots (5 on target).
Player updates
Injury concerns for Spurs
Dejan Kulusevski finally returned from a complex knee injury, receiving a rousing reception from fans.
According to ESPN, Kulusevski played his first match after 526 days. His last match was against Crystal Palace on the final day of the 2024/25 season.
Kulusevski, who underwent a knee arthroscopy in March, returned to training in August this year. However, he suffered another setback in September.
Player impact
Maddison's long-range brilliance shines through
Maddison, who had a brilliant first-half strike, started for the first time in over a year.
Since his Premier League debut in August 2018, Maddison has scored more long-range goals (21) than any other player in that time, according to ESPN.
His presence on the field makes Tottenham a more formidable attacking force going forward.
Information
Victory marred by injuries
Spurs' victory was marred by injuries to Tosin Adarabioyo, Andy Robertson, and Marmoush in the second half. They joined Savio, Lucas Bergvall, and Destiny Udogie on the long list of injuries.
Strategy success
De Zerbi's Marbella trip pays off
Spurs head coach Roberto De Zerbi took his team to Marbella for a bonding trip between their last game and this one. The strategy worked as Spurs secured a much-needed win.
De Zerbi said he brought on Kulusevski to give fans what they wanted and get their support in the dying minutes of the match.
Spurs have now moved to the 16th spot with six points.