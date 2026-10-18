Ranji Trophy: Delhi's Priyansh Arya slams 199 against Gujarat

Delhi won the toss and opted to bat first, a decision that has paid off with Arya's maiden century.

The youngster dominated 50-plus stands with Sanat Sangwan (8) and Ayush Doseja (29) to take Delhi past 100.

Arya then found a potent partner in Ayush Badoni, who finished the day unbeaten on 115.

The duo formed a crucial fourth-wicket partnership of 234 runs before Arya fell to Manan Hingrajia for 199.

Delhi finished Day 1 at 381/4.