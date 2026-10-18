Ranji Trophy: Delhi's Priyansh Arya slams 199 against Gujarat
What's the story
Delhi's dashing opener Priyansh Arya has brought up his maiden century in First Class (FC) cricket. The southpaw put on a stunning show on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy match against Gujarat at Palam B Stadium, Delhi. Arya even looked set to complete a double-hundred, but he fell just one run short of the milestone. His 199 off 220 balls was a mix of cautious defence and aggressive stroke play, as he hit 24 boundaries and six sixes.
Match update
Partnership with Badoni bolsters Delhi's innings
Delhi won the toss and opted to bat first, a decision that has paid off with Arya's maiden century.
The youngster dominated 50-plus stands with Sanat Sangwan (8) and Ayush Doseja (29) to take Delhi past 100.
Arya then found a potent partner in Ayush Badoni, who finished the day unbeaten on 115.
The duo formed a crucial fourth-wicket partnership of 234 runs before Arya fell to Manan Hingrajia for 199.
Delhi finished Day 1 at 381/4.
Information
Second 50-plus score in FC cricket
This is Arya's third FC outing, as his first two matches resulted in 131 runs at an average of 43.66. His tally includes two 50-plus scores. The youngster would be raring to enhance these numbers.
IPL
Arya's IPL campaigns
Arya's journey in the cricketing world has been nothing short of remarkable.
He enjoyed a breakout 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season in Punjab Kings colors, scoring 475 runs at a strike rate of 179.24.
The opener's performance included a blistering century against the Chennai Super Kings, making him one of the most talked-about players this season.
In IPL 2026, he scored 364 runs at an even greater strike rate of 211.62.