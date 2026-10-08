PSL set to clash with IPL in 2027: Details here
What's the story
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) will go head-to-head with the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the third consecutive year in 2027. The upcoming season, its 12th edition, is scheduled to take place from March 18 to May 2. Traditionally held between February and March since its inception in 2016, the tournament was pushed back in 2025 due to multiple ICC tournaments.
Revenue issues
Walee Technologies raises concerns over broadcasting revenue
Walee Technologies, which owns PSL's media rights until 2029, has expressed dissatisfaction with the current schedule.
The company has raised concerns over the lack of broadcasting revenue after Ramadan.
They argued that most advertisers spend their marketing and TV ad budgets during Ramadan, leaving little for broadcasters in other months.
Future plans
Logistical issues in Punjab during winter
The last two PSL seasons were held after Ramadan. This will be the norm in the next year's edition too.
The season is expected to start in early February and run until early March.
According to a Cricinfo report, the January-February window was considered logistically unviable as Punjab, home to three of the four traditional PSL venues, experiences harsh winters during these months, with visibility severely impacted by fog.
Meeting results
Business end of PSL coinciding with Ramadan
In a recent governing council meeting, the January-February window was deemed "unsuitable" as the business end of the tournament would coincide with Ramadan. However, this was also the case for the 2024 edition.
The PCB did not mention venues in its media release, but the tournament has been mostly staged in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi since it was brought to Pakistan in its entirety in 2020 from the UAE.
Information
What about IPL 2027?
It is worth noting that the 2027 IPL edition will be held between March and May, with the exact schedule yet to be announced. This will be preceded by the mini-auction in Goa.