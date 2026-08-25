Vaughan wants severe punishment for misbehavior amid Carse's nightclub controversey
What's the story
Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan has called for a severe punishment to deter misbehavior in the team. His comments come after fast bowler Brydon Carse was arrested during a night out with Durham teammates in Derby. The incident is under investigation by the Cricket Regulator and has led to Carse's removal from England's squad for the second Test against Pakistan at Lord's.
Disciplinary measures
Punishment should hurt players, says Vaughan
Vaughan stressed the importance of a punishment that would "send a shiver down the whole England cricket team."
He said it should be so severe that everyone understands the consequences of misbehavior or bringing any kind of bad reputation onto this team.
"It's the only punishment that will really hurt players," Vaughan told BBC Radio 5 Live.
Past controversies
Other recent incidents of misbehavior by England players
The incident with Carse is not an isolated one.
In October, England white-ball captain Harry Brook was attacked outside a nightclub in Wellington, New Zealand.
During the Ashes tour of Australia, opener Ben Duckett was also filmed apparently drunk on England's holiday in Noosa.
In June, former Test captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson broke a team curfew and witnessed an attack on an England security guard by a Saracens rugby player in London.
Latest controversy
Carse's arrest an awful look for England, says Vaughan
In the latest incident, Carse was with his Durham teammates Stokes and Matthew Potts.
A video shared on social media showed Carse in handcuffs and surrounded by police officers.
Vaughan expressed concern over the incident, saying it is "an awful look for the England team once again."
"I hope Carse is getting good support around him. He is a character who can be a little bit loose, and if you give him a bit of rope he'll take a huge amount of it. He needs people around him who are giving him better advice," said Vaughan.
Ongoing investigation
Carse removed from Pakistan Test as regulator investigates arrest
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that the Regulator was investigating Carse's arrest.
As a result, he has been removed from the squad for the second Test against Pakistan at Lord's. His place has been taken by Sonny Baker.
Derbyshire Police also confirmed that a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in Derby city center on Saturday night but was de-arrested shortly afterward after agreeing to leave the area.
Team response
Joe Root will be furious, predicts Vaughan
Vaughan predicted that England Test captain Joe Root would be furious with this latest incident.
He said Root would have wanted to arrive at Lord's and talk about cricket and his team, but now he will have to answer questions about discipline, curfews, and drinking culture.
Former England spinner Phil Tufnell also agreed with Vaughan that a serious punishment is the only way to keep players in line.