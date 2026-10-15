Karun Nair slams his 27th First-Class century, completes 9,500 runs
What's the story
In a thrilling encounter, Karnataka salvaged a draw against Andhra in their 2026-27 Ranji Trophy opener. The match, played at the Dr Gokaraju Laila Gangaraju ACA Mulapadu Cricket Stadium near Vijayawada, ended with host Andhra taking three points after a first-innings lead of 144 runs. Karnataka earned one point after an impressive second innings performance led by Indian international batter Karun Nair. The veteran scored a stunning hundred and also went past 9,500 runs during the course.
Match highlights
A one man show from Nair
Karnataka faltered at the start of their second innings, as Nair arrived with the scorecard reading 43/3.
The 34-year-old put up a one-man show as no other Karnataka batter could touch the 50-run mark.
Nair returned unbeaten on 155 runs off 242 balls, which included 16 fours and two sixes, as the visitors declared at 337/9.
This set Andhra a target of 194 runs. The team could only manage 104/4 at the end of play.
Stats
27th ton in the format
During the course of his stellar ton, Nair also crossed the 9,500-run mark in First-Class cricket.
Playing his 130th First-Class match, Nair has raced to 9,537 runs from 209 innings at a sensational average of 49.93.
This was his 27th hundred in FC cricket as he also owns 40 half-centuries.
579 of his runs have come in 10 Tests for India at 41.35. This includes a stunning triple-hundred against England in the 2016 Chennai Test.
Test career
Nair's return for England Tests
Nair returned to the Test fold for the England series last year after a long gap of nearly seven years.
He played four matches but only managed one half-century, which came during the final Test at The Oval.
Despite getting starts and looking solid at the crease, he struggled to convert those into big scores that could have secured his spot in the team.
He was dropped thereafter.