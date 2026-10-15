Karun Nair slams his 27th First-Class century, completes 9,500 runs

Karnataka faltered at the start of their second innings, as Nair arrived with the scorecard reading 43/3.

The 34-year-old put up a one-man show as no other Karnataka batter could touch the 50-run mark.

Nair returned unbeaten on 155 runs off 242 balls, which included 16 fours and two sixes, as the visitors declared at 337/9.

This set Andhra a target of 194 runs. The team could only manage 104/4 at the end of play.