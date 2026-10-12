Tushar Deshpande takes hat-trick in his 50th First-Class match: Stats

Deshpande's hat-trick came as he dismissed Arjun Azad, Shivam Bhambri, and Dipender Kush in consecutive deliveries.

The 30-year-old pacer also contributed with the bat earlier in the day, scoring 44 runs.

Despite being snubbed for India A's upcoming New Zealand tour after an impressive outing against Australia A last month, Deshpande remained focused on his performance rather than selection.